'Dhanyawad': Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Narendra Modi as India dispatches 2 million vaccine doses

A shipment of 2 million doses of Covishield, the Indian variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, was dispatched from Mumbai on January 22.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

With "dhanyawad", the Indian equivalent of thanks, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely export of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A shipment of 2 million doses of Covishield, the Indian variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, was dispatched from Mumbai on January 22.

Bolsonaro took to Twitter to laud India for the vaccine supply amidst the health crisis. "Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts (sic)," he posted.

"Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil," the President further stated in his tweet.

Apart from Brazil, two million doses of Covishield were also dispatched for Morocco.

"The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) carrying 2 million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and 2 million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc," said a press release by CSMIA.

India's vaccine export policy was initiated by the neighbourhood first approach, with the country supplying the first set of doses to Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives.
#coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield #Jair Bolsonaro #Narendra Modi #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Jan 22, 2021 11:11 pm

