PM Modi to meet all CMs over coronavirus vaccine roll-out on January 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet all Chief Ministers over coronavirus vaccine roll-out on January 11.

The meeting is expected to take place over video conferencing. Sources state that the meeting may take place from 4 pm onwards.

The new development comes amid the second nationwide COVID-19 vaccination dry run is being conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday. The drill is being held in three sessions at sites of 736 districts. for this drill.

However, several states have raised concerns regarding software, connectivity and broadband issues ahead of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination. The first dry run was carried out in eight districts on December 28-29 and the first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Through these dry runs and trials of the vaccination, government’s Covid-19 vaccination online portal -- COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system -- is also being tested. The Co-WIN system helps tracking enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus shots on a real-time basis. Until now, over 78 lakh beneficiaries have been already registered on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the government is ensuring every detail of the vaccination programme is conveyed to the people, i.e. from the national level to the grassroots level. Adding more, he said that the vaccines could be made available to "our countrymen" in the next few days.

The government in the first phase of vaccination is aiming to inoculate 30 crore people from the priority groups like frontline health workers, elderly people and those with comorbidities. However, the first to be inoculated will be frontline workers and healthcare professionals.