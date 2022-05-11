COVID-19 update | International travellers to receive booster dose 3 months after second shot: Govt

Representative image (AFP)

The Union Health Ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive a booster doses three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available to all above 18 years on the condition that the beneficiary has completed 9 months since their second shot.

Apart from approving the proposal, the Health Ministry also mentioned that the exact duration of the gap between the second dose and the booster doses, however, will depend on the requirement of the country that a person will be travelling to.

Meanwhile, as per the new rates, both Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India are available to private hospitals at Rs 225 per dose since April. Earlier the manufacturers were charging the hospitals Rs 1,200 and Rs 600 for the vaccines, respectively.

Earlier on May 9, the government said that the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.33 crore. Also, over 3.04 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 at private vaccination centres.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes