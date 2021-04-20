MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines himself after wife tests positive

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself, after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself, after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself, after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20, reported ANI. Sunita is currently under home isolation.

In June 2020, the CM tested himself for the COVID-19 infection after he developed a fever and sore throat. The results of the test were however negative.

The CM  has appealed to citizens to stay at him during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, saying the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on April 19 and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

Delhi on April 19 registered 23,686 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 76,887. While the Covid-19 cases saw a dip, Delhi registered its highest single-day tally of Covid deaths with 240 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our live blog for all latest updates on coronavirus
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #COVID-19 Delhi #COVID-19 India #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
first published: Apr 20, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.