COVID-19 : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines himself after wife tests positive

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself, after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20, reported ANI. Sunita is currently under home isolation.

In June 2020, the CM tested himself for the COVID-19 infection after he developed a fever and sore throat. The results of the test were however negative.

The CM has appealed to citizens to stay at him during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, saying the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on April 19 and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

Delhi on April 19 registered 23,686 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 76,887. While the Covid-19 cases saw a dip, Delhi registered its highest single-day tally of Covid deaths with 240 fatalities in the last 24 hours.