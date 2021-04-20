MARKET NEWS

April 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: US asks citizens to avoid travelling to India amid COVID surge

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The total vaccinations across the country has crossed more than 12.69 crore mark with more than 31.03 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 1,619 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,78,769. As many as 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases have
been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,50,61,919. The active number of cases in the country stands at 19,29,329. In the last 24 hours, 1,44,178 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,29,53,821. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Monday. And, as many as 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested across the country till April 18. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
    Coronavirus News Live Updates: Punjab CM reviews COVID-19 situation; orders extension of night curfew timings (8 pm to 5 am), closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes from Apr 20-30; ban on gatherings of over over 20 including weddings & funerals. Rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengal govt has formed task force to tackle COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease. Banerjee, while addressing a press meet, stressed that night curfew may not be a solution in Bengal, where "political pollution" needs to be checked first.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on UK's travel red list

    UK Health Secretary has said that India has been added to a red list as a precautionary measure. Apart from UK and Irish citizens all those who have travelled to India in the last ten days will not be allowed to enter the UK.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: In view of COVID-19 situation, passengers must come to station only with confirmed or RAC ticket: Indian Railways

    Indian Railways is running its passenger trains normally. Keeping in view the pandemic situation, passengers are requested to avoid any panic/speculation and come to stations only if they have confirmed/RAC ticket. All social distancing norms to be followed, the nodal rail body said.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 23,686 new cases, 240 deaths in last 24 hours 

    Delhi reports 23,686 fresh COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 26.12 percent), 21,500 recoveries, and 240 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths are the highest to be recorded in a single day in the national capital.

    Active cases: 76,887
    Total recoveries: 7,87,898
    Death toll: 12,361.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: West Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 8,426 fresh COVID-19 cases

    West Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 8,426 fresh COVID-19 cases, along with 4,608 discharges and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases: 53,418
    Total recoveries: 6,04,329
    Death toll: 10,606.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates: US asks citizens to avoid travelling to India amid COVID surge

    Amid a surge in COVID cases in India, the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told its citizens to avoid travelling to India. ''Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel,'' said CDC.

    The US State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.

    Most Americans were already prevented from traveling to much of Europe because of COVID-19 restrictions. Washington has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in most of Europe, China, Brazil, Iran and South Africa.

  • April 20, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from India and around the world.

