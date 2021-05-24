COVID-19 crisis | Centre announces financial aid of Rs 1,500 each for transgender community
Last year, the Social Justice & Empowerment ministry provided similar financial assistance and ration kits to transgender persons during lockdown. A total amount of 98.50 lakh rupees was incurred which benefited nearly 7000 transgenders across the country.
The Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on May 24 announced subsistence allowance of Rs 1,500 to each transgender person as immediate support to meet their basic requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has asked the NGOs and community-based Organisations (CBOs) working for Transgender Persons to spread awareness on the same. The Ministry said that the financial assistance will help the transgender community to meet their day-to-day needs.
Here's how to apply:
Any transgender person or CBOs -- working on behalf of them -- can apply for financial assistance after providing basic details, Aadhar, and bank account number in a form, which is available on the website of the National Institute of Social Defence.
Vaccinations for transgenders:
To help transgender community fight against COVID-19, the ministry has also written a letter to principal secretaries of all states ensuring that there is no discrimination against them in existing Covid or vaccination centers. Apart from this, separate mobile vaccination centers or booths for vaccination of transgender persons have also been suggested by the ministries. These have been implemented in the states of Haryana and Assam already.
Counselling services helpline:
Transgender persons can now connect with experts on the helpline number 8882133897, for psychological support and mental health. This helpline will be functional from Monday to Saturday between 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.