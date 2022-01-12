Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | India's active caseload currently stands at 9,55,319 with its recovery rate at 96.01 percent. The country recorded 60,405 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking its total recoveries to 3,46,30,536. India recorded 1,94,720 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, confirmed cases of Omicron rose to 4,868.
Kerala clocked fresh COVID-19
cases with the state reporting 9,066 new infections, which raised the caseload to 52,91,280. The state had reported 5,797 cases a day earlier.
Tamil Nadu reported 15,379 new cases, up from Monday’s 13,990. Similarly, Kerala registered a sharp rise in its daily cases, reporting 9,066 new infections.
Karnataka announced an extension in the state-wide COVID-19 restrictions till the end of January, on the day it reported 14,473 new cases. Delhi, too, introduced fresh curbs, making work from home in private offices compulsory. However it barred those in the exempted category. The national capital on January 11 reported 21,259 new cases and 23 fatalities. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases rose over 29 percent in a single day to 2,837 in Assam, highest since June 22 last year
Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 34,424 new cases. However, Mumbai, continued its downward spiral, registering 11,647 cases on January 11.