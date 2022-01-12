MARKET NEWS

January 12, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | India recorded 60,405 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking its total recoveries to 3,46,30,536. The country recorded 1,94,720 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | India's active caseload currently stands at 9,55,319 with its recovery rate at 96.01 percent. The country recorded 60,405 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking its total recoveries to 3,46,30,536. India recorded 1,94,720 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of Omicron rose to 4,868.

Kerala clocked fresh COVID-19

cases with the state reporting 9,066 new infections, which raised the caseload to 52,91,280. The state had reported 5,797 cases a day earlier.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,379 new cases, up from Monday’s 13,990. Similarly, Kerala registered a sharp rise in its daily cases, reporting 9,066 new infections.

Karnataka announced an extension in the state-wide COVID-19 restrictions till the end of January, on the day it reported 14,473 new cases. Delhi, too, introduced fresh curbs, making work from home in private offices compulsory. However it barred those in the exempted category. The national capital on January 11 reported 21,259 new cases and 23 fatalities. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases rose over 29 percent in a single day to 2,837 in Assam, highest since June 22 last year

Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 34,424 new cases. However, Mumbai, continued its downward spiral, registering 11,647 cases on January 11.
  • January 12, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tests positive for COVID-19 

    Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested.  “My Covid test is positive. There are mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their test done. Please exercise caution,” Goel tweeted in Hindi.

  • January 12, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Omicron quickly overtaking Delta globally in terms of circulation: WHO 

    Omicron is quickly overtaking the Delta variant of COVID-19 and becoming dominant around the world, a senior WHO official has warned, with the global health agency cautioning that there is "increasing evidence" Omicron is able to evade immunity but has less disease severity as compared to other variants. It could take some time for Omicron to overtake Delta in some countries, because it depends on the level of circulation of the Delta variant in those countries, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday.

    Read more here

  • January 12, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | About 70 S.Korean attendees of U.S. tech show test positive for COVID-19
    About 70 South Korean nationals who attended the giant CES tech trade show in Las Vegas last week tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities of the Asian country said on Wednesday. These included some executives and staff of major South Korean companies, according to industry sources and one company. About 20 people from Samsung Electronics and about six at SK Group, parent of energy firm SK Innovation and chipmaker SK Hynix, were among those who tested positive for the virus after attending CES, the sources said. The cases risk dealing a blow to South Korea's COVID-19 control, after the country had just brought down daily number of infections from record highs in December by restoring tough social distancing rules and widely adopting vaccine passports at public locations. Hyundai Heavy Industries said six of its employees who attended CES tested positive while in the United States and were quarantined, and some have been released since. "Multiple" Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis employees who attended CES also tested positive after arriving back in South Korea, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing an unidentified industry source without specifying the exact number of cases.

  • January 12, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19

    Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on January 12 tested positive for COVID. "I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he wrote on twitter.

  • January 12, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

    Europe sees massive protests against stricter vaccination rules: Thousands of protestors are taking to the streets in France against vaccine passes, in Vienna against compulsory vaccination that starts next month, and in Germany against the country’s move to place restrictions on the unvaccinated. In Italy, people are protesting against the compulsory vaccination of those above 50, though at a much smaller scale

    Read more here

  • January 12, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | South Korea authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills
    South Korea is turning to additional pharmaceutical tools as it looks to pre-empt a surge of COVID-19 omicron infections, authorising the use of Novavax Inc's vaccine on Wednesday and preparing to distribute the first of Pfizer's antiviral pills. At least 21,000 of Pfizer's antiviral pills, called Paxlovid, will arrive in South Korea on Thursday, with another 10,000 more expected to arrive by the end of the month, the health ministry said. The pills, which were authorised for emergency use in December, will begin being used in treatments for more than 1,000 people per day starting on Friday, the ministry added. "By priority, oral treatment is planned to begin first for patients aged 65 or older, or patients with reduced immunity at home and residential treatment centres," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing. Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

  • January 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | COVID-19 cases coming down in Mumbai, says mayor; appeals to citizens to get vaccinated 

    Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor's office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent people were unvaccinated. The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

  • January 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | COVID-19 cases have stabilised in Delhi, possibility of infections coming down: Satyendra Jain

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of the infections declining soon. While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not. "Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant,” he said.

  • January 12, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Delhi govt kicks off the first session of the yoga classes that was facilitated for the corona positive patient’s in home isolation

  • January 12, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Kerala reports 76 fresh cases of Omicron

    76 fresh cases of Omicron confirmed in Kerala, taking total number of the variant cases detected in the state to 421.

  • January 12, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | Odisha logs 8,778 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 11.7%

    Odisha on Wednesday registered a 24 per cent increase in fresh coronavirus cases as compared to the previous day as 8,778 more people tested positive for the infection, which is the biggest single-day spike since June 3 last year, a health bulletin said. The positivity rate increased to 11.77 per cent from 10.25 per cent on the previous day as 74,611 samples were tested. As many as 792 children are among the new patients, who took the state's caseload to 10,91,547. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported over a quarter of the new cases as 2,615 people were afflicted with the disease. Sundargarh logged 1,252 infections, followed by 766 in Cuttack and 596 in Sambalpur, it said. 

  • January 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Update | 1700 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19, says Delhi Police

    According to Delhi Police as many as 1,700 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 between January 1 and January 12. 

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

