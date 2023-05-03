Zomato-backed Magicpin helps ONDC fulfil 10,000 orders a day

Magicpin said it is fulfilling all backend logistics related to ordering and delivery on the ONDC.

Magicpin, the discovery and discount platform funded by Zomato, on April 3 said it is fulfilling over 10,000 orders per day on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government’s e-commerce platform.

That was a jump from around 1,000 orders that the company was completing two weeks ago.

The growth trajectory of the order volumes via Magicpin was similar to that of the ONDC itself, primarily because Magicpin said its tech capabilities are responsible for about 90 percent of the orders on the ONDC, which large players like PhonePe’s Pincode, Paytm, Meesho, certain arms of Flipkart and Amazon and others were leveraging. The ONDC was currently fulfilling over 11,000 orders a day.

Of the total orders on the ONDC, around 40 percent of them are from Bengaluru and another 40 percent come from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad together. And more than 200 other cities, where the ONDC was currently being piloted, account for the remaining, as reported earlier.

After integrating with the ONDC in March this year, Magicpin brought 22,000 restaurants onto the platform and said it would add 5,000 more over the coming three months. Overall, Magicpin has over 50 lakh retailers, of which 2 lakh are registered with the platform and offer discounts to customers, Anshoo Sharma, CEO of Magicpin told Moneycontrol.

“We also look forward to give our logistics, delivery, and reach support to other startups in the country wanting to penetrate the hyperlocal markets across India,” Sharma added.

Backed by the government, the growth in order volumes comes at a time when the ONDC seeks to prevent the dominance of a few large platforms in e-commerce and food delivery sectors like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato, among several others.

In fact, with the launch of Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based auto-rickshaw booking app, in March, the ONDC enabled small businesses to deal with the growing dominance of giants like Ola and Uber, which have been accused of increasing their take rates over the years. The ONDC currently does charge a commission to auto drivers, but eventually plans to roll out a subscription model.