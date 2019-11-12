XLRI hosts 10th edition of annual finance symposium GNOSIS in Mumbai

The Finance Association at XLRI (FINAX) hosted the business school's annual finance symposium— GNOSIS 2019 — on November 9 at The St. Regis, Mumbai.

According to a release, The theme of GNOSIS 2019 was “Indian Financial Sector: Changing Frontiers". More than 150 student and corporate delegates from top B-Schools and leading companies in BFSI sector took part in the symposium. The conference witnessed two panel discussions featuring eminent industry leaders and top level executives.

PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and XLRI alumnus, delivered the key-note address. He covered various fields such as the changing investor-investee relationship and the need for trust therein, changes in retail banking and fintech. He concluded by emphasising the importance of promoting non-linear growth by changing traditional organisational structures.

The first was the banking panel discussion on ‘The future of corporate lending: Navigating systemic changes’ by five eminent panellists - Manish Kothari, (Senior Executive VP, Kotak Mahindra Bank); Sanjeev Lall (Partner, Udvik Infrastructure Advisors LLP); KV Srinivasan (CEO and Executive Director, Profectus Capital); Mr. Sunil Damodar (former general manager, SBI); and Himanshu Joshi, (former executive director, Board of Oriental Bank of Commerce).

The panel was moderated by success coach, Mudit Yadav (Founder, MY Success Coach). The panellists discussed the positives and negatives of linking floating rates to external benchmarks on the impact of the same on lending.

The discussion ended with the emergence of neo banks in the economy and whether they should be viewed as opportunities for synergy or threats. Post-lunch, Satish Kumar Gupta (Registered Insolvency Resolution Professional), addressed the delegates as a guest speaker.He walked the audience through insolvency proceedings and the implications of the inclusion of operational creditors under the insolvency framework.

The second panel discussion on “Investments in the wake of slowdown” featured Jigar Mistry (Co-founder, Buoyant Capital); Rajesh Sehgal (Managing Partner, Equanimity Investments); Pinak Bhattacharya (Vice President, India Infoline); and Prateek Pant(Co-founder, Sanctum Wealth Management) as panellists for the discussion.

The panel was moderated by Ganesh Ramachandran, VP and CIO at Alkiem Lab. The panellists drew the contrast between the economic slowdown and the market sentiments reflected and concluded that the economy is showing the first signs of revival. They also said that what we are experiencing currently is a ‘confidence of crisis’ and the economy is in its ‘clean - up phase’.

The panel discussion was followed by a session from guest speaker, Prasanna Lohar, Head Innovation, DCB Bank, who spoke extensively on innovation in the banking sphere. He drew parallels between the digital trends of consumer communication and innovation in the BFSI sector.