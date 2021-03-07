Women’s Day 2021 | Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle' digital platform to empower women

Nita Ambani launches Her Circle

To mark International Women’s Day 2021, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani has launched ‘Her Circle’, a dedicated content, social media, and digital platform for women.

The digital networking platform aims at empowering women and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a safe space to interact, engage, collaborate, and build each other.

Her Circle is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women. While it will begin with Indian women, it will be open to participation of women from across the globe.

Speaking at the launch event, Nita M Ambani said: “When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others. As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other.”

She added: “I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform.”

Her Circle will provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented and also help connect women with each other through a social platform. Women will be able to engage as they watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression, and actively participate in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

The platform will also feature a panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship, and leadership who will answer questions raised by users.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills and seek job opportunities suited to their profile. Women will also be able to learn through masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Her Circle will also come with app-only trackers that will enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits. For instance, there is a fitness tracker, finance tracker, period tracker, fertility tracker, pregnancy tracker, etc.

The digital platform will be desktop and mobile-responsive and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and My Jio App Store.

Participation in Her Circle will be free for registered users. The platform will be launched in English but will add other languages subsequently.

