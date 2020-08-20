Why you should subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro

At the heart of Moneycontrol Pro is its abiding principle of consistently helping subscribers access well-informed insights that make them smart, sharp investors. Here’s a quick look at some stories we published in August, which we have designated as financial freedom month.

Interview | Current uncertainty a 15-18 month problem, feels Samir Arora

In this Moneycontrol Pro exclusive, the founder and fund manager of Helios Capital advises investors to stick to their plans. He doesn’t think the current market situation is a great buying opportunity, neither does he feel that the world is facing a disaster. Read more here.

What if the outflow from equity funds in July sustains?

Withdrawals from equity mutual funds are happening at time when data and anecdotal evidence shows retail investors entering the market in hordes. This, plus the dip in systematic investment plans which have weathered volatile market earlier, prompts the question: are investors losing faith in mutual funds? Our research team weighs in.

Personal Finance | The allure of REITs

Some experts say the demand for commercial real estate might dip after work from home becomes a permanent phenomenon for a large portion of the white-collar work force. But the good response to Mindspace’s REIT does not suggest so. Learn why there is so much of a frenzy around REITs.

Now, Atmanirbhar China: Exports take a back seat

China is set to adopt a new growth pattern based on ‘internal circulation’. That’s the Chinese way of saying that they would shift from export-oriented growth to a strategy based more on domestic demand. ‘Internal circulation’, rather than ‘international circulation’, will now be the mainstay of the Chinese economy. What does this mean for India? Read here.

What is the key takeaway from Warren Buffett’s investment in a gold mining company?

Year 2020 will be remembered by the market for a lot of reasons. One of them is Warren Buffett buying gold—well, not exactly gold but a stake in a gold mining company. Why is it a big deal? Because Buffett has always been anti-gold. What has made him change his mind? Read here.

