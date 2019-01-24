Who is Yes Bank's new CEO and MD Ravneet Gill?

Yes Bank announced on January 24 that Deutsche Bank (India's) Ravneet Gill will be taking over as CEO and MD from March 1, 2019. Gill will take over as Rana Kapoor is scheduled to step down on January 31.

The Deutsche Bank (India) CEO has been with the bank since August, 2012. He has close to 28 years of banking experience across several fields, including private banking, foreign exchange, structured financing, risk management and transaction banking.

Gill first joined Deutsche Bank's Private Wealth Management division in 1991. He was appointed as the Head of Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions, India in 2011.