App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank names Deutsche's Ravneet Gill as MD & CEO effective March 1, 2019

Ravneet Gill has led Deutsche Bank in India for over 6 years now and he has over 30 years of experience across bank functions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank has named Ravneet Gill as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2019.

Ravneet Gill is currently the CEO at Deutsche Bank in India and has been with the bank for over 6 years. He has over 30 years of experience across bank functions.

Yes Bank had on January 10 proposed the names of two candidates shortlisted for the position of MD & CEO to Reserve Bank of India for approval.

RBI on September 17 had cut the current Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor's term down to the end of January 2019, despite approving Yes Bank's request to let him continue as Managing Director and CEO in August 2018. His term ends on January 31, 2019.

On September 25, the board requested more time from RBI to allow Kapoor to remain as the chief executive officer and managing director at least till April 30, 2019 and thereafter extend it to September 30, 2019. But this request was rejected by RBI.

More to follow..
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Yes Bank

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.