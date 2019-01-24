Yes Bank names Deutsche's Ravneet Gill as MD & CEO effective March 1, 2019

Yes Bank has named Ravneet Gill as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2019.

Ravneet Gill is currently the CEO at Deutsche Bank in India and has been with the bank for over 6 years. He has over 30 years of experience across bank functions.

Yes Bank had on January 10 proposed the names of two candidates shortlisted for the position of MD & CEO to Reserve Bank of India for approval.

RBI on September 17 had cut the current Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor's term down to the end of January 2019, despite approving Yes Bank's request to let him continue as Managing Director and CEO in August 2018. His term ends on January 31, 2019.

On September 25, the board requested more time from RBI to allow Kapoor to remain as the chief executive officer and managing director at least till April 30, 2019 and thereafter extend it to September 30, 2019. But this request was rejected by RBI.

