We lost our champion, Shardul Shroff remembers Rajiv Luthra

(Image credit: Twitter/Desi Kanoon)

Dildaar, larger than life, a friend of friends! How do I describe a man who has impacted me so positively in life. He taught me to think positively as his entire life was a testament to the power of positive thinking.

Rajiv has left an indelible mark on everyone of us, who had the good fortune of knowing him and working with him. He was a fighter who would not has surrendered his pran to Lord Yama without a proper battle. He was resourceful and even “mischievously wicked” when it came to defending the turf of Indian professional rights of lawyers and firms. We have lost our Champion!

Not once did he try to garner sympathy for his horrendous accident in a lift several decades ago, though it altered the trajectory of his Life. His smile and deep baritone voice always resonated. “You have one life, live it fully … zindagi dubara mile ya na mile.” Very rarely did I see him bogged down mentally for long with his health concerns, despite the fact that he had had several brushes with death before. He had the indomitable spirit of bouncing back always with positive kinetic energy which his illnesses charged him up with.

He was a brother in need for every one of us and was a committed soul when it concerned core values of life which he held dear to his heart.

He never permitted disrespect of any elder of any family who had earned their respect in society and was merciless against youngsters if he whiffed an infraction of this value.

He was loyal, even though he was a competitor in life. It was hard not to forgive him, as he always atoned for his competitive spirit by a dose of overwhelming and smothering kindness. He enjoyed all the finer things in life and was most proud of his house in Kasauli amongst all his possessions.

He had a way with kids and persons junior to him. He always exhorted them to be better and better. He gifted them with the spirit of life and many other temporal valuable gifts to impart happiness to them. He bred loyalty of the sincere persons surrounding him at work.

He was never short of compliments for those more meritorious than him, and never hesitated to accept his own shortcomings. He knew his large heart, his sharp mind, his strategic skill and deep understanding of the cards life dealt to him would help him overcome his many handicaps.

He leaves behind his grieving wife, Gayatri, who is resilient enough to not let her husband’s legacy fade away and two young girls who he had adopted into their family. We shall pray for them to be blessed with all the goodness and grace that God had invested in His this Son.

We pray that his jivatma finds mukti and moksh at the Lotus Feet of the Master. Of course his atma is amar and avinashi but our world needs many more Rajivs, the Lotus eyed.

(Shardul S Shroff is the Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and also heads the firm’s insolvency & bankruptcy practice.)