Vistara announces direct flights between Delhi and Paris

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Vistara said the flights will be operated as part of the bilateral transport bubble agreement between India and France.

Full-service airline Vistara on September 23 announced direct flights between Delhi and Paris, starting November 7 later this year.

The round-trip fare on the Delhi to Paris route is Rs 40,499 for an economy-class ticket. On the opposite route (Paris to Delhi and back), the round-trip fare is 560 euros or around Rs 48,000.

The carrier will operate flights twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays. Vistara will use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the flights.

Vistara said the flights will be operated as part of the bilateral transport bubble agreement between India and France. In Europe, the airline's other destinations include London and Frankfurt.

Customers can make bookings through multiple channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private and Singapore Airlines.

"Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings," the airline said in a statement.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said, "We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris, a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network. These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India’s finest full-service carrier to the world."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Vistara
first published: Sep 23, 2021 02:23 pm

