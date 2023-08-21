Valiant secures pilot order for cybersecurity tools from Grid Controller of India

This aims to prevent potential cyberattacks or ransomware incidents by preventing backdoor access through existing firewalls.

Valiant Communications Limited has secured a pilot order from the Grid Controller of India, which is responsible for managing the power grid network in India. The order is for Valiant's Cyber Security equipment intended to be deployed within the country's power grid network.

The products chosen by the grid controller, which was known earlier as POSOCO, initially adhere to the Central Electricity Authority's Cyber Security in Power Sector Guidelines, 2021. These products are designed to identify unnoticed intrusions caused by firewall breaches, identify trojans that might be inserted internally, and uncover any unauthorised activities within the network. This aims to prevent potential cyberattacks or ransomware incidents by preventing backdoor access through existing firewalls. The selected products also enable in creating isolation zones / hard isolation of OT Systems in case of cyberattacks or ransomware attacks or unauthorised network intrusions.

Among the chosen products is the VCL-2143, known as the Network MouseTrαp. This Honeypot stands as a tool for network security and forensics. It empowers users to promptly identify breaches in their network's firewall and any unauthorised intrusions, all in near real time.

The tool delivers immediate alerts, encompassing both auditory and visual cues, whenever a network security breach or ransomware attack is detected. It captures identifying information of malicious individuals who have gained access to the protected network. This is achieved through a log that records their credentials, including IP address, domain, and the origin of the intruder. The tool also offers insights into the path of the intrusion.

The utilisation of the VCL-2143, Network MouseTrαp offers early warning and response systems that operate beyond the firewalls, identifying cybersecurity incidents and aiding in the mitigation of threats. It ensures the protection of computer systems through algorithms for early warning of cyberattacks and intrusion detection, incorporating appropriate audio-visual alerts.