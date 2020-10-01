Unlock 5.0 rules for Puducherry: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The Puducherry government on October 1 said it would implement the Centre's guidelines under Unlock-5 to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones including opening of schools, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.

Puducherry district Collector T Arun, who is also Special Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), said the lockdown in containment zones in the union territory has been extended till the end of this month.

'All the guidelines of the Centre which have been annexed to the order of the Collector came into effect today and would be in force till the end of this month,' the Government Order said.

Any violation of the guidelines is punishable under the Disaster Management Act 2004 and Epidemics Act 1897, it said.

Here is what is allowed in Unlock 5.0 for Puducherry:

>> Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones only with effect from October 15 for which SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) will be issued by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

>> The Collector, in his order said students of classes IX to XII are permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones. Opening of schools would be in a phased manner.

>> Class X and XII will start from October 5 while classes for IX and XI will begin from October 12.Detailed SOP would be issued by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry.

>> All shops and establishments and private offices would function between 6 am and 9 pm only.

>> Hotels, restaurants including the dining in would function from 6 am to 9 pm and parcels and takeaways would be permitted upto 10 pm.

>> Liquor shops and bars which remained closed all these months shall open as per licensing conditions.