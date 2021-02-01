MARKET NEWS

Union Budget Mobile App: Check how to download, key features

Fourteen Budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App after the completion of the Finance Minister’s Budget speech on February 1.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on January 23, days ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

How will the Union Budget Mobile App benefit users?

The app has been developed to allow parliamentarians and other countrymen access the Budget documents “using the simplest form of digital convenience”.

The Union Budget Mobile App was launched as Budget papers will not be printed this year in view of the health risks physical contact poses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Finance Minister’s Budget speech on February 1.

How to download the Union Budget Mobile App

The Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In).

Key features of the Union Budget application:

The app allows users to search, download, and print Budget documents. It features a table of contents and external links and users can also zoom in and out of documents if need be.

The Union Budget Mobile App also has a bidirectional scrolling feature.

The app is bilingual, meaning, users will get the option to see the interface in English or Hindi.

Fourteen Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill will be available on the mobile application.
TAGS: #Union Budget 2021 #Union Budget Mobile Application #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 07:43 am

