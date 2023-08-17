UIDAI likely to name Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra as part-time chairman: Sources

Neelkanth Mishra is currently the lender's chief economist and head of global research, apart from being a member of its board.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal body in charge of issuing Aadhaar cards, is likely to appoint top Axis Bank official Neelkanth Mishra as part-time chairman of the board, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 17, citing sources.

Mishra, counted among the foremost experts of global economy, had left Credit Suisse to join Axis Bank in March. He is currently the lender's chief economist and head of global research, apart from being a member of its board.

The veteran is also part of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and has been advisor to several government committees.

In another key appointment, the UIDAI is likely to name Nilesh Shah, the managing director of Kotak Asset Management Company, as a member of the board, the persons privy to the development told CNBC TV-18.

Furthermore, Professor Mausam of IIT Delhi is also expected to be appointed as part-time member of the board, the sources added. Mausam is the founding head of Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, along with being a Professor of Computer Science at IIT Delhi.

The appointments that are to be made are required to fill up the vacant positions at the board of UIDAI.

The Aadhaar-administrator is currently headed by Amit Agrawal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, who was appointed as its chief executive officer in June this year.