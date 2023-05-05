TVS Racing partners with KidZania with an eye on young riders

TVS

TVS Racing has partnered with KidZania, an edutainment theme park, to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young riders, the company said in a release on May 5.

They would introduce a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 5 and 16 years, the release said.

"TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over 40 years. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world," Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said

The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania will offer a slew of interactive learning, knowledge-sharing sessions and a mini-track race arena to introduce and promote racing culture in the young minds, it said.

TVS Racing describes itself as India's first factory racing team.

Backed by over 40 years of experience, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has since expanded the programme to four categories in India.

This includes a Rookie category which focuses on nurturing youngsters in the age group of 13-18 years. TVS Racing has trained more than 50 such riders since 2021, it said. TVS Racing organised the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022.

The partnership was an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders, it said.

Announcing the launch of the experience centre, Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer, KidZania India, said, "The partnership between KidZania and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures -- KidZania's focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor's commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility."