Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump threatens to impose tariffs on all imports from China

The US has punitive tariffs on $50 billion in goods already in place, and another $200 billion "in the hopper" that Trump said "could take place very soon."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump threatened Friday to slap tariffs on all of the Chinese goods imported into the United States, ramping up the already tense trade relations with Beijing.

But he told reporters in Fargo, North Dakota that "behind that, there's another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want." That would cover virtually all the goods imported from the world's second largest economy.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:06 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #US-China trade war #World News

