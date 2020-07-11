This company has a service to keep your money safe in a vault in the Swiss mountains

Switzerland has long been popular among the rich and famous when it comes to banking and data storage. Now, the Brünig Mega Safe Project is offering customised vault services – a “treasure chamber in solid rock mastiff”, as the website calls it.

The company claims the vault a “secure place for safekeeping your assets and sensitive data” and plans to utilise the mountains spanning close to 10 soccer fields.

Located between Interlaken and Lucerne, in central Switzerland, the vaults “guarantee a high standard of security” and can store valuables from artwork, gold, stock certificates, even classic cars; and also back up data.

“Besides its use as a secure storage site, this chamber in solid rock is also ideal as a venue for activities that must meet high security requirements,” the website said. The company is also offering inspection tours, where potential clients can view the available options before making a choice.

As per the terms, the property can be acquired for a maximum of 99 years and can be customised for size, furnishings and equipment. “Spaces of all cubic capacities are possible, from 100 m³ (3,531 ft³) to 100,000 m³ (3,531,467 ft³), up to a height of 90 m (295 ft),” the company said.

The rock subsurface ensures a constant relative humidity of 40 percent and a room temperature of 12C. Services also include building and development of rooms, maintenance such as cleaning, repairs, waste disposal; water, heat and power supply and portal security. Besides this, the company also offers office spaces in their outside facility.

Brünig Mega Safe AG is collaborating closely with Gasser Felstechnik AG, a specialized rock engineering firm that is the market leader in its sector, the company said.