you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These 10 CEOs take home the highest salary, according to the Bloomberg Pay Index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Stephen Angel, CEO of Linde PLC | At the helm of this UK-based multinational chemical company, Angel made $66.19 million in 2018. (Image: Linde)
1/10

Stephen Angel, CEO of Linde PLC | At the helm of this UK-based multinational chemical company, Angel made $66.19 million in 2018. (Image: Linde)
Tony James, Executive Vice Chairman at Blackstone Group LP | On the ninth place is James, who is with the American asset management company. His compensation was $66.24 million in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Tony James, Executive Vice Chairman at Blackstone Group LP | On the ninth place is James, who is with the American asset management company. His compensation was $66.24 million in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Stephen Schwarzman, CEO/Chairman at Blackstone Group LP | Schwarzman's compensation in 2018 was $69.14 million. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO/Chairman at Blackstone Group LP | Schwarzman's compensation in 2018 was $69.14 million. (Image: Reuters)
James Heppelman, CEO of PTC Inc | As the CEO of the US-based computer software company, Heppelman earned $71.49 million last year. (Image: Twitter)
4/10

James Heppelman, CEO of PTC Inc | As the CEO of the US-based computer software company, Heppelman earned $71.49 million last year. (Image: Twitter)
David Zaslav, CEO Discovery Inc | One of the biggest media companies in the world, Discovery paid its CEO a whopping $122 million last year. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

David Zaslav, CEO Discovery Inc | One of the biggest media companies in the world, Discovery paid its CEO a whopping $122 million last year. (Image: Reuters)
Nikesh Arora, CEO at Palo Alto Networks Inc | The American cybersecurity firm has Indian-origin Arora as its CEO. He took home $130 million in 2018, including ESOPs and bonuses. Arora earlier served as a top executive at Google. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Nikesh Arora, CEO at Palo Alto Networks Inc | The American cybersecurity firm has Indian-origin Arora as its CEO. He took home $130 million in 2018, including ESOPs and bonuses. Arora earlier served as a top executive at Google. (Image: Reuters)
Tim Cook, CEO Apple | The CEO of the iPhone maker, one of the biggest tech companies in the world, was paid $141.6 million in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Tim Cook, CEO Apple | The CEO of the iPhone maker, one of the biggest tech companies in the world, was paid $141.6 million in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Bob Iger, CEO at Walt Disney Co. | One of the most beloved media companies in the world had a good year, and its CEO/Chairman was the third-highest paid CEO in 2018 with a compensation of $146.6 million. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Bob Iger, CEO at Walt Disney Co. | One of the most beloved media companies in the world had a good year, and its CEO/Chairman was the third-highest paid CEO in 2018 with a compensation of $146.6 million. (Image: Reuters)
Brendan Kennedy, CEO at Tilray Inc | In July 2018, Tilray became the first cannabis-producing company to listed its shares in the US. It saw a 315 percent gain at the end of the year that earned its CEO $256 million. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Brendan Kennedy, CEO at Tilray Inc | In July 2018, Tilray became the first cannabis-producing company to listed its shares in the US. It saw a 315 percent gain at the end of the year that earned its CEO $256 million. (Image: Reuters)
Elon Musk, Chairman at Tesla Inc | Musk, the founder of the biggest electric car maker in the world, was the highest paid executive in 2018. His compensation package was $513.2 million. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Elon Musk, Chairman at Tesla Inc | Musk, the founder of the biggest electric car maker in the world, was the highest paid executive in 2018. His compensation package was $513.2 million. (Image: Reuters)
