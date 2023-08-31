TCS extends contract with life insurance firm Athora Netherlands

Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its long-standing partnership with Athora Netherlands (formerly VIVAT) to help the Dutch life insurance and pension provider with a better IT operating model to enhance customer experience, operational resilience and business agility, the Indian company said on August 31.

This will be a multi-year deal for the Indian IT services major, giving it an edge over its peers amid an uncertain demand environment. The company didn't disclose the size or the tenure of the deal.

“ …Our deep domain, application and insurance operations expertise combined with the next-gen hybrid cloud architecture powered by TCS Enterprise Cloud will enable them to deliver unmatched customer experience and build resilience,” Hemakiran Gupta, Head of Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, Europe, TCS, said.

TCS first started working with Athora Netherlands, which was then VIVAT, in 2015. With the latest extension, the IT player will contribute to Athora Netherlands’ “Ambition 2025” program to become a leading focused pensions and life insurance company.

As part of the contract, TCS will set up a hybrid cloud architecture for the company and automate and manage the firm's end-to-end business and IT operations across policy servicing, claims handling, and customer service for Athora’s closed book of life insurance policies under the Reaal brand.

TCS will also induct several Athora Netherlands employees from its life service business and set up a near-shore delivery centre in Alkmaar, close to the Dutch firm’s business centre in the Netherlands.

"The inducted employees will continue to perform the day-to-day management of the life service business in order to facilitate a smooth continuation of the services to Athora's customers," the company said.

TCS’ extensive insurance operations and IT expertise would help the company to secure business continuity as the portfolio gradually runs-off. It would help the company to improve customer service levels, while making the cost base more flexible, Bart Remie, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Athora Netherlands, said.

"I want to thank all the employees involved in the transfer for their dedication and I wish them all the best as they continue to serve our valued customers after the transfer to TCS," Remi said.