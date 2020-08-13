172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tata-steel-reports-consolidated-q1-loss-at-rs-4648-crore-management-says-worst-is-behind-it-5697691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel reports consolidated Q1 loss at Rs 4,648 crore; management says worst is behind it

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel, on August 13, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the June quarter of FY21. It had reported a loss of 1,615.35 crore in the March quarter and a profit of Rs 714.03 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year.

Close

Adjusted EBITDA came in at Rs 1,038 crore against Rs 5,530 crore YoY and Rs 4,869 crore QoQ.

related news

On a standalone basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 1,193.27 crore for Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 1,538.99 crore YoY and a loss of Rs 436.83 crore QoQ.

The management said its operating level has recovered to 90 percent by June 30 and has since then increased further to 95 percent.

"India's average steel realisations were lower due to the COVID impact during Q1. About Rs 2,000 crore of costs were under absorbed due to the lower volumes and have been charged to the profit and loss account," the company said.

Despite the drop in margins, there was a reduction in net debt of Rs 1,677 crore in India, including a reduction of Rs 577 crore and Rs 291 crore at Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, respectively.

The management said that given the uncertain economic environment, it has built up a liquidity buffer of Rs 20,144 crore, including Rs 14,178 crore of cash and cash equivalents.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, said: "We were successful in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 as we pivoted the business towards export markets and successfully generated free cash flows despite adverse market conditions."

Narendran said he is cautiously optimistic that 'the worst is behind us'.

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, said: "Tata Steel Europe's performance was affected by lower deliveries and a sharp decline in European spreads to an unsustainably low level. As a result, our consolidated adjusted EBITDA dropped to Rs 1,038 crore."
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #Business #earnings #stocks #Tata Steel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.