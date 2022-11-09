Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 150MW solar project in Maharashtra

Representative image

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, announced on November 9 that it has received the "Letter of Award" (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date, the company said in a statement.

“We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150MW solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver a world-class solar project," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, TPREL.

With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL will reach 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (Solar - 2,949 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.

Presently, the company's solar EPC portfolio is more than 10 GWp of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1.2 GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems and over 83,000 solar water pumps, the company stated.