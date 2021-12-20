MARKET NEWS

English
Tata Power Delhi Distribution installs over 1,400 EV chargers in Delhi-NCR

The discom, supplying power to north and northwest Delhi areas, has been working on developing both public and private EV charging infrastructure.

PTI
December 20, 2021 / 10:17 PM IST
EV charging | Representative image

With electric vehicle adoption picking up pace in Delhi, power discom TPDDL said it has boosted charging infrastructure by installing over 1,400 chargers across the city and neighbouring towns in the national capital region.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) is also working with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for installing 50 EV chargers at parking slots and market places under jursidction of the civic body in coming four-five months, said TPDDL chief executive officer Ganesh Srinivasan.

"We have already installed around 50 EV public chargers (nine in TPDDL area of operations) and 1,400 home chargers in NCR. We are also looking to identify 50 top resident welfare associations(RWAs) in our licensed area for installing 2-3 two charging stations per RWA," Srinivasan said.

The discom, supplying power to north and northwest Delhi areas, has been working on developing both public and private EV charging infrastructure. For public EV charging, TPDDL is offering its land in leasing model for deployment of chargers and battery swap stations, he said.

"Two battery swap stations at TPDDL Azadpur and Rohini RG-3 Grid have been deployed in collaboration with SUN Mobility in the land lease model, the TPDDL CEO said. Additionally, TPDDL is working on OPEX (operating expenses) model where it installs EV chargers at public or private land.

Under the model, installation, operations and maintenance is done by TATA Power and lease amount is paid to the land owner in the form of actual unit consumption of charger, he said.

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about Tata’s new EV subsidiary

Every charging station offers charging services to all segments of EV vehicles, the only thing that differentiates them is the type of charging configuration.

The charging configuration is primarily deployed as per the nearby traffic movement and business potential, Srinivasan said.

Charging station with battery swap offers quick services to two and three wheelers, and e-rickshaws, and AC/DC chargers for two, three and four wheeled vehicles, he said.

Electric vehicles accounted for nine percent of the total vehicle sales in Delhi during September-November, six times higher than the national average, the city government recently said.

The sale of electric vehicles surpassed CNG and diesel vehicles in Delhi in the last quarter, it added.
PTI
Tags: #automobile #electric vehicle (EV) #EV charging stations #Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL)
first published: Dec 20, 2021 10:17 pm

