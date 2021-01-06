MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors rebrands Gravitas as Tata Safari, launch slated later this month

With this change Tata Motors has brought the Safari brand back into its portfolio after a gap of 14 months. The Mumbai-based company stopped the production of the Safari Storme in late 2019.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
 
 
Tata Motors has rebranded the upcoming seven-seater Harrier as Tata Safari after having scrapped the old name Gravitas. The SUV is set to go on sale in the final week of January.

Unveiled first at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 as the Tata Buzzard, the SUV made its way to the India Auto Expo in February 2020 as the Tata Gravitas. Compared to the Harrier, the Gravitas will be 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller. The wheelbase will remain the same 2,741 mm.

“In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure,” Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said.

The Tata Safari was India’s first 4X4 SUV, first launched in 1998. The vehicle was only the second SUV in the market at that time having preceded by the Tata Sierra in 1991. Since its launch the Safari was in continuous production, winning orders from India’s defence forces also.

The Safari successfully replaced the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy which was the mainstay of the Indian Army for several years. However, as Tata Motors was moving its entire portfolio to new platforms that included scrapping several of the older generation products like Indica, Indigo, Nano, Sumo among others, the company decided to axe the Safari as well.

Interestingly, Tata Motors also showcased a concept electric car called Sierra at the Auto Expo. The company has not officially commented on brining the Sierra to the showrooms.

Bookings for the Tata Safari will begin shortly with deliveries to customers slated to begin after that, said Tata Motors in a statement.
first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:34 pm

