Tata Chemical Q3 PAT may dip 40.2% YoY to Rs. 99.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Tata Chemicals | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 486.90 as of January 5 from Rs 307.85 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 24.25x while industry P/E is 37.34x.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 99.9 crore down 40.2% year-on-year (up 41.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,618.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 407 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.