Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition

The revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on Saturday despite opposition by various political parties.

The new tariff, approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), however, retained the existing scheme of providing 100 units free to domestic, multi-tenements, old age homes and handlooms consumers.

The domestic consumers will have to pay Rs 4.50 per unit consumed, as against Rs 3 per unit up to 500 units, up to 400 units for two months and Rs 6.50 per unit from 401 to 500 units, and Rs 8 per unit for 501 to 600 units. The cost will be Rs 9 a unit for up to 601 to 800 units consumed, Rs 10 per unit will be charged for 801 to 1,000 units while Rs 11 per unit will be levied for above 1,000 units.

The common supply for lighting and motor pump in small apartments and additional connections in individual apartments should be brought under the new category LT-ID where each unit is charged Rs 8, the regulatory body said. Tariff for the high-tension consumers viz. industries, factories, information technology services; government educational institutions, government hospitals, railway traction, CMRL, lift irrigation societies, private educational institutions, and construction activities has been hiked to Rs 6.50 per unit to Rs 12 per unit power.

In July, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of Rs 27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions.

"We hope to make up for the huge Rs 12,647-crore debt the TANGEDCO incurred over the last decade, Senthil Balaji had said then."

Condemning the hike, BJP State chief K Annamalai said people would teach a lesson to the DMK government at the time of election. PMK leader and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, too, condemned the revised power tariff.