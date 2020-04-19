Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 19 said that supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the nationwide lockdown, which is meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This comes at a time when e-commerce firms were gearing up to deliver products like mobile phones and refrigerators to customers in areas that do not fall under COVID-19 hotspots from April 20, as per guidelines issued by the MHA last week.

The nationwide lockdown in India, initially meant for a period of 21 days, has been extended till May 3 as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

Under the first phase of lockdown between March 24 and April 14, the Centre had only allowed delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms.

However, on April 15, the government issued detailed guidelines allowing e-commerce companies to operate.

Following the guidelines by the Home Affairs Ministry, states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Odisha have issued directions for e-commerce operations in the state.