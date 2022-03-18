Sundram Fasteners: Where daughters have taken the wheel

Arundathi Krishna and Arathi Krishna (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

A legendary family business in Tamil Nadu is undergoing a major overhaul. The iconic TVS group successfully navigated and executed a family arrangement recently that saw its four wings go their separate ways legally.

There could be several reasons for it. There could also be far more compulsive justifications for a legal separation. Not surprisingly, long-time family business watchers in this part of the world are predicting quite an action on the ground.

Though united under the TVS umbrella, all these four wings had been practising an informal division by which each one ran their business independently. Of course, they stayed connected under the TVS umbrella.

Even a cursory perusal of each of the companies run by the different wings of the TVS family will give a clear indication of the involvement of the next generation in their respective businesses. Began as a nut and bolt company way back in 1966 by Suresh Krishna, Sundram Fasteners has developed into a world-renowned high precision component maker for automobile and other fields. A senior most member of the TVS family, Suresh Krishna was ever proud of the fact that his factory never saw any industrial action in its life thus far. Today, his daughters are truly entrenched into the business.

The daughters had remained in the background all along though they had gotten into the family business several summers ago. Only a few years ago, Suresh Krishna officially introduced them to the press in Chennai. Daughters Preethi, Arathi and Arundathi are all on the board of Sundram Fasteners. Not surprisingly, the SFL board has a fine gender balance. Today, the SFL show is largely run by Arathi and Arundathi. Of course, Suresh Krishna is there upfront to guide the daughters.

It is not that the daughters just inherited the family business. Rather, they all have earned it deservingly. All of them are highly educated, and have gone through a rigorous process before being entrusted with the top responsibility.

Taking the reins

Managing director Arathi Krishna underwent on-the-job training in the U.S. after completion of her MBA Program. Within the SFL, she has to pass through a process. She began her career in 1990 as a Management Trainee in the company. Upon completion of training, she was appointed as Manager – Business Strategy and Systems in 1993. She was promoted as a General Manager in 1998. The process-driven atmosphere within the organisation must be keeping her in good stead now.

Her work experience within and outside the country helped her to acquire wide managerial and business administration skills. She was designated as Managing Director on May 3, 2006. Since then, it has been quite a journey for her in SFL. The company reported consistent growth during the last decade. With revenue of over Rs. 3,000 crore and a PAT in excess of Rs. 300 crore reflect to a large measure her adroit management of the company.

Like her elder sister, Arundathi, too, has come through a long route. She was associated with America-On-Line Netscape, San Francisco, USA. She was a freelance journalist for some time in the 90s, contributing to The Hindu publications. She also had a stint with erstwhile Pond’s (India) Limited (an outfit of Hind Lever of former times) as a Brand Manager during 1996. She joined Sundram Fasteners in 1997 as Manager-Business Strategy and Systems. She structured and developed the Gear Shifter Assembly Project which enabled the company to generate additional revenue. She was also engaged in the implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and Total Quality Management (TQM) practices.

She takes active interest in the operations of overseas subsidiaries, including projects at overseas locations. She was appointed as a Whole-time Director of the company in September, 2008. She was re-designated as Deputy Managing Director with effect from May 30, 2013. Since April, 2018, she has been a joint managing director.

The eldest of the daughters, Preethi, too, is on the board but the business is largely piloted by Arathi and Arundathi.

Suresh Krishna is a tall figure in the industrial landscape of the country. And, he is a respected name pan-India. He wields a civilising influence across not just the TVS family but also the Indian industrial world. He appears to have passed the baton seamlessly on to his daughters.