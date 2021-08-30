Interview | Targeting a double-digit compounded growth in revenue: Arathi Krishna, MD, Sundram Fasteners

Technology can be a big disruptor as well as a source of opportunities. This is why Sundram Fasteners, an auto parts company of the $8.5-billion TVS Group, is striving to be in sync with the technology shift in the automotive sector, says Arathi Krishna, Managing Director. While the technology transition —from BS VI to electric vehicles — in the auto space has thrown up immense scope for Sundram, the company is looking at non-auto sectors as well. Here, according to Arathi, the...