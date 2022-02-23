Century-old TVS & Sons needs a new purpose, former group companies freer to innovate

The TVS empire is all set for a metamorphosis – from a joint business conglomerate to unit enterprises of four family wings. (Photo by Malte Luk from Pexels)

The more than 110-year-old TVS & Sons, the holding company of the TVS Group, may need to find a new avatar to stay relevant.

With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) consenting to the family arrangement early this month, a transition of a unique but inevitable kind has just begun at the iconic $8.5-billion TVS Empire, which has over a dozen companies under its fold.

It is all set for a metamorphosis – from a joint business conglomerate to unit enterprises of four family wings. Simply put, the four families that comprise the TVS group are now going their own independent ways.

Earlier, the group companies used to have cross-holdings in other group companies. Now, this cross-holding structure will be dismantled, with each wing of the family free to run its own ship. This should, ostensibly, spark entrepreneurship and energy into each of these branches.

Read also: TVS Group families start making changes after completion of recast

Why the parting?

There could be plenty of reasons for the parting. Nevertheless, the disengagement from the TVS super structure reflects the changing dynamics that has engulfed the family business in India. If the change has been waiting to happen for a long time, the transition has come about rather smoothly.

Has it come by choice or chance? Informed sources aver that the family agreement has happened as enough people wanted it to happen. Will this alter the equations among the members? If these sources are to go by, the relationship between family members remains as earlier.

The beginnings

The TVS Group was founded by T.V. Sundram Iyengar. He had five sons and three daughters. One of the sons, T.S. Durisamay had three daughters. Effectively, the TVS business was identified with four sons –T.S. Krishna, T.S. Rajam, T.S.Santhanam and T.S. Srinivasan. Today, the TVS empire, comprising a number of listed, unlisted and other outfits, are run by their off-springs – children and grandchildren.

The three letter word TVS has become a revered and household name in this part of the world. Everybody aspired to get a job in a TVS company. Parents would unhesitatingly marry their daughters to TVS employees. That was the trust reposed by the general public on the TVS owners. That the brand continues to be a household name even today largely reflects the credibility that surrounds the TVS brand.

Somewhere along in the early '90s, fissures in the larger TVS family came into the open. Two group companies – one belonging to the T.S. Krishna wing and the other to the T.S. Santhanam family – got into a legal wrangle in a dispute over floating a competing venture by one of the groups.

When the news broke out, that became the talk of the town and put TVS on national focus. Perhaps, that caused the elders in the larger family to reflect on the way forward.

The friction in the wake of the dispute over the competing venture probably persisted for a while. After the demise of TS Santhanam, who was then the chairman of TVS & Sons, it took some time for the holding company of the group to fill the vacant slot. Suresh Krishna has been the chairman of TVS & Sons since 2015.

As the time went by and business began to be globalised, the importance of cooperative existence appeared to have overridden other minor irritants. This is more evident in the area of procurement from global sources. The regular family meetings – informal, at that – perhaps proved an effective mechanism to talk out issues.

Notwithstanding the existing informal arrangement, they have now opted for a legal division. This is inevitable and a necessity, too, in the context of expansion of the family.

Read also: TVS Group's Sundaram Clayton embarks on internal rejig

Growing family, differing aspirations

The family has seen the induction of new members – daughters-in-law and sons-in-law – into the family fold. Understandably, the environment within, too, has undergone a metamorphosis. Also, the aspirations of GenNext in each wing of the composite TVS family may be vastly different. A look at the family tree will reveal the inevitability of the family arrangement.

In a large family like the TVS, there could be unequal talents. A legal arrangement, if sources are to go by, will encourage individuals within the TVS family to put in that extra effort and rightfully reap the entire reward.

Changing times

There are cross-holdings between companies managed by different wings of the TVS family. This could have been the core strength of the TVS family. It was indeed in former times. Not anymore.

In an expanding family set-up, this core strength (mutual backing) could be considered an inhibiting factor for the managing group to chart out an unhindered business growth plan for firms run by it. The feeling that someone is looking over your shoulders perhaps may not be liked by the GenNext in the family!

Under the family arrangement, the cross-holdings will go. Not just that, individual families are now free to buy and sell. This is already happening.

Will the resultant sense of freedom and empowerment see them all grow in strength? That’s the big question.