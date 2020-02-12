Struggling Yes Bank delays Q3 results but says it has 'prominent' investors lined up

Yes Bank on February 12 said it has received non-binding expressions of interests (EOIs) and is currently in discussion with “several prominent investors” for capital raising. The private lender also informed exchanges that the third-quarter earnings will be delayed beyond the regulatory timeframe.

“Given that the current capital raising process has the bank’s fullest attention, it would like to inform the exchanges that it will publish its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, on or before March 14, 2020,” Yes Bank said in an exchange filing on February 12.

The private lender said that the new investors include J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, Tilden Park Capital Management LP, OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.

“The bank and its financial advisors are currently in discussions with these investors on the commercial terms, including pricing, of their investments which, it may be noted, will be subject to certain conditions and receipt of requisite approvals, including regulatory approvals with respect to the size of the stake to be acquired, as well as necessary dispensations with regard to applicable pricing guidelines,” Yes Bank said.

This is the second list of fresh investors that the bank has released since November 2019. The first list included names of Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich, SPGP Holdings, Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. MD & CEO Ravneet Gill had said the bank had offers of $3 billion on the table.

Last month, the bank’s board rejected Braich’s $1.2 billion offer and had decided to consider the offer of $500 million from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.

“While we shall keep the exchanges apprised of progress with respect to capital raising, in the meantime, we request you to kindly take note of our decision to announce our quarterly financial results for Q3 FY 2019-20 on or before March 14, 2020,” Yes Banks said.