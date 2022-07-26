Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: Dabur's Kapil Ohri moves to Tata Group; Anand Chakravarthy joins OMG India

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its chief growth officer.

After several years in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) sector, it’s time to reboot for Kapil Ohri. The former Dabur digital marketing head has joined the Tata Business Hub team as head of performance marketing and engagement marketing. He said, "It’s time for a 'New Start'... It’s time for a fresh mission - enable emerging businesses to grow, solve challenges and optimize processes."

In 2018, Ohri moved to the homegrown company Dabur India from Arvind Lifestyle Brands where was head digital marketing. He also had stints at GroupM as partner and head – digital of GSK India for Mindshare. Prior to that, he worked with OgilvyOne Worldwide as senior planning director (digital marketing).

Meanwhile, in another CXO move on the agency side, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its chief growth officer.

In his previous roles, he has led many profitable businesses, including during his leadership stints at Essence Global, Wavemaker and Reliance Broadcast Network, and he has worked with global and Indian brands, including several leading D2C brands in India.

In 2021, Chakravarthy, who was previously managing director for Essence India, joined edtech venture Results and Outcomes as co-founder. The company was founded by former Zee5 CEO Tarun Katial.

Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said Chakravarthy's "extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalize on new growth opportunities in an emerging market.”