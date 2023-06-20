WS Industries hits 52-week high on bagging Rs 371.82-crore infra project in TN

.

The share price of WS Industries (India) Limited climbed 5 percent to a 52-week high on June 20 after the company announced winning a Rs 371.82-crore order for a comprehensive water supply scheme and storm drainage works in Tamil Nadu.

At 11.30am, the stock was trading at 102.82, up 4.99 percent, intraday.

After a brief lull in its price movements, the stock has seen a consistent rise from Rs 9.70 on October 29, 2021 to Rs 17.40 on March 13, 2023. It has zoomed 493 percent since then.

In Q4FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 50.7 crore, as against Rs 67 lakh a year back.

According to a statement, the company has bagged an order worth Rs 317.29 crore for setting up a ‘multi-village water supply scheme’ in 498 villages in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district under the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission. It has also bagged a Rs 54.43-crore job for building integrated storm water drainage system in Chennai.

The company specialises in executing turnkey infrastructure projects. Apart from the recently bagged order, it has ongoing projects like construction of an integrated bus terminal in Tiruchirappalli and other civil infrastructure projects in Chennai.

