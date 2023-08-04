Venus Pipes and Tubes hits 52-week high post strong Q1 earnings

At 12.30 pm, Venus Pipes stock was quoting at Rs 1280.80, up 2.91 percent or Rs. 36.25. The stock has witnessed a 78.96 percent rise in year-to-date terms.

Venus Pipes and Tubes shares hit a 52-week high on Friday after it reported strong earnings for the recently ended April-June quarter. The company reported a 91.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the quarterly net profit at Rs 17.4 crore.

At 12.30 pm, Venus Pipes stock was quoting at Rs 1,280.80, up 2.91 percent or Rs 36.25. The stock has witnessed a 78.96 percent rise in year-to-date terms. At both exchanges, nearly two lakh shares changed hands against the monthly average of 90,000 shares.

In its Q1FY24 results, the company reported a 58.1 percent YoY rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 179.6 crore for Q1FY24 compared to Rs 113.6 crore in Q1FY23.

The company's earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins were up by 40 basis points at 15.8 percent in the quarter under review.

Segment-wise, the company reported a 149 percent YoY rise in its revenues from seamless pipes at Rs 111.6 crore while the revenues from welded pipes were up by a percent at Rs 60.8 crore.

The company intends to expand its production capacity for finished goods by 180 percent to 33,600 million tonnes in FY24.

In its investor presentation, Venus Pipes reported having set up 100 percent backward integration processes in place to reduce dependency on Chinese raw materials.

“The industry is witnessing a notable shift towards organized players due to the compulsory BIS certification and the implementation of anti-dumping duty. This provides us with a great opportunity to seize the industry's structural changes,” said Arun Kothari, Managing Director of Venus Pipes and Tubes.

“With the Indian capex cycle underway, driven by government support and favourable policies, we are optimistic of sustaining the growth momentum going forward,” he added.

The company expects total capex for the ongoing fiscal to be in the range of Rs 40-45 crore. The funding for which will be from internal accruals.

Venus Pipes is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling stainless steel pipes and tubes. The company operates out of its manufacturing facility at Dhaneti in Kutch, Gujarat. The pipe maker counts companies such as Amul, Asian Paints, ITC Limited, Larsen and Toubro, Torrent Power and others among its clientele.

