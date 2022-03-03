Vedanta touches 52-week high after board declares third interim dividend

Vedanta

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Vedanta share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 400.95, rising 3.5 percent intraday on February 3 after the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share.

"The board of Vedanta through a resolution passed by circulation on March 2 has approved the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, that is, 1300% on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 4,832 crore," the press release said.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 10, the release added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

In September 2021, Vedanta announced an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 a share and in December 2021 a dividend of Rs 13.50 per share.

Clubbing all the three dividends, its dividend yield comes to around 11.62 percent of its closing price as on March 2. The dividend outgo in September was Rs 6,876.82 crore while that in December was Rs 5,018.22 crore.

As of FY21, Vedanta had total consolidated debt of Rs 57,026 crore. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 387.35 on the BSE on March 2, up 1.81 percent from its previous close.

At 09:26 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 388.00, up Rs 0.65 or 0.17 percent on the BSE.