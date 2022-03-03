Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Brent crude hits $118/bbl

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
MSCI, FTSE Russell remove Russian securities from their indexes
Fitch, Moody's cut Russia's rating to 'Junk'
Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on March 3
Janet Yellen says US will address potential leakages in Russia sanctions
Fitch slashes Russia's sovereign rating to junk status
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Fed's Powell says still appropriate to raise interest rates by 25 bps in March
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices:
Asia stocks edge higher, oil races to the moon
Wall Street ends sharply higher, Powell assuages rate worries
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,468.90
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,605.95
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|35,372.80
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|184.80
|15.25
|+8.99%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,814.20
|-499.95
|-6.01%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6136.70
|239.85
|+4.07%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10500.45
|-320.05
|-2.96%
FTSE Russell and MSCI are removing Russian equities from all their indexes, the equity index providers said on Wednesday.
FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close on March 9.
MSCI also said it is reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes from emerging markets to standalone markets status.
Fitch, Moody's cut Russia's rating to 'Junk'
Fitch Rating and Moody's have cut the Russia's rating to 'Junk' and may be cut further.
Fitch has cut Russia's rating to 'B' from 'BBB' and Moody's cut its rating on Russia to 'B3' from 'Baa3', quoting Bloomberg, reported CNBC-TV18.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, falling 4.91 percent to Rs 407.45 per share, was the top loser in the NSE derivative segment. The scrip had gained nearly 13 percent in previous four sessions.
Russia Ukraine War Updates:
Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.
"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.
Petrol, diesel prices on March 3:
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 3, but prices changed in a few other cities.
Fears of supply disruption from Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, due to the country's ongoing offensive against Ukraine, pushed Brent crude oil over $113 on March 2.
On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.
Russia Ukraine War Updates:
The United States will continue to address potential sources of "leakages" in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday during a visit to Chicago.
Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall.
Fitch slashes Russia's sovereign rating to junk status
Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, saying Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine made it uncertain Russia could service its debt and would weaken its economy in "a huge shock" to its creditworthiness.
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia have decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude.
Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel, the highest since August 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67 by 0112 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41 after touching a fresh 11-year high of $113.31 a barrel.
Fed's Powell says still appropriate to raise interest rates by 25 bps in March
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said he is inclined to support a 25 basis point rate increase at the March policy meeting but said the central bank is prepared to move more aggressively later if inflation does not abate as expected.
"I’m inclined to propose and support a 25 basis point rate hike," Powell testified before Congress on Wednesday about the Fed's upcoming March meeting.
He added that the central bank is "prepared to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points" at one or more meetings if inflation does not come down later this year as expected.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 42.50 points or 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,659.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.