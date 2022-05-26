Torrent Pharma jumps 6% as board issues bonus share, Credit Suisse expects 24% upside

The board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 or one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held as on record date fixed for the purpose.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price jumped over six percent in morning session on May 26 after the board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 or one share for each fully paid up share held.

The company has also declared a final dividend of Rs 23 (460 percent) per share of Rs 5 each including special dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Torrent swung to a net loss of Rs 118 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 as headwinds buffeted its EU business and the liquids business discontinued in the US. The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its revenue grew 10 percent to Rs 2,131 crore aided by strong growth momentum in branded generic markets.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The branded businesses contributed 70 percent of total revenues and grew by 15 percent with India and Brazil continuing on a strong footing. The US business registered sequential growth aided mainly by launch of a new product, the company said.

At 10:38 am, the stock was trading at Rs 2,818.70, up Rs 184.15 or 6.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,869.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,750. The stock was trading with volumes of 20,448 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,470 shares, an increase of 489.28 percent.

Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,500, an upside of 24 percent. "The company posted strong margin recovery and growth guidance in FY23. Margin to expand 300 basis points in first quarter and further 100 bps in the rest of FY23," the brokerage firm said.

Torrent expects double-digit revenue growth in both India and Brazil in FY23. Recovery in the US is contingent on clearance of facilities, it added.

Jefferies has upgraded the stock to hold with target at Rs 2,573 per share. "Revenue/EBITDA was in-line, had assumed only 100 bps margin improvement QoQ. From Q1, the company has guided to 300 bps margin improvement," it said.

CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 3,550 per share. "Q4 results were in-line operationally but profit dragged down due to exceptional item. Solid India growth and sharp improvement in Brazil and US with margin trending towards historical level of 30 percent," the brokerage firm added.

: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes