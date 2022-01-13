Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro top loser, metals gain

January 13, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.88 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.91.

The US dollar declined 0.75% yesterday amid a surge in US stocks and less-than-expected hawkish statement from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Additionally, the dollar fell as US CPI data rose solidly but in line with expectations. US inflation surged 7.0% in December 2021, biggest year on year increase since June 1982, said ICICI Direct.

Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.02% on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets. However, further gains were prevented as investors remained vigilant ahead of CPI data from the US and India, it added.