January 13, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro top loser, metals gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Selling is seen in the IT, bank, auto and realty sectors, while pharma, capital goods, metal, power indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,092.51-57.53 -0.09%
    Nifty 5018,205.65-6.70 -0.04%
    Nifty Bank38,507.80-219.75 -0.57%
    Nifty 50 18,205.65 -6.70 (-0.04%)
    Thu, Jan 13, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel1,197.6050.40 +4.39%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro650.90-40.45 -5.85%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5828.50143.50 +2.52%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38305.20-299.60 -0.78%


  • January 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

    Upasna Bhardwaj, Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank: The December headline inflation came in softer than expectations largely led by food inflation. The overall falling sequential momentum on food prices is further expected to continue in January as well but the sticky core inflation and adverse base effect poses risk of the next reading being higher than 6 percent. 

  • January 13, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The index seems to be in the midst of a jubilant wave and route to 18500 as the next level of target and resistance. With a good support at 17800, traders can use intraday dips or corrections to accumulate long positions on the Nifty.

  • January 13, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.88 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.91.

    The US dollar declined 0.75% yesterday amid a surge in US stocks and less-than-expected hawkish statement from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Additionally, the dollar fell as US CPI data rose solidly but in line with expectations. US inflation surged 7.0% in December 2021, biggest year on year increase since June 1982, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.02% on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets. However, further gains were prevented as investors remained vigilant ahead of CPI data from the US and India, it added.

  • January 13, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility with buying seen in the metal, power and pharma names.

    The Sensex was up 35.52 points or 0.06% at 61185.56, and the Nifty was up 12 points or 0.07% at 18224.30. About 1475 shares have advanced, 1494 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

  • January 13, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

    The retail inflation for the month of December has risen over the 5% mark at 5.59%. With this, the CPI inflation has risen to a 6-month level. 

    The rise in inflation is largely due to food price, rural and urban inflation, all of which rose above the 5% mark in December. The data is crucial as this was the last metric before the MPC meeting next month.

    The industrial production data remained muted for 2 straight months. The softness in IIP is largely due to the falling low base witnessed last year. Most components of the IIP like Manufacturing, electricity, mining, primary goods, and consumer durables witnessed a slowdown.

  • January 13, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

    POSCO & Adani sign MoU for integrated steel mill

    POSCO and the Adani Group have agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses. The investment is estimated to be up to USD 5 Billion, company said in the release.

    The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, it added.

    Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,833.70, up Rs 3.80, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

  • January 13, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

    Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India:

    At 5.6%, the CPI inflation has reached very close to RBI’s upper band of inflation tolerance. The surge in inflation in December was expected with the high base effect wearing off. Core inflation above 6% remains a cause of concern for the Central Bank. 

    Even with inflationary concerns persisting, RBI is likely to be cautious and gradual in its monetary policy normalization, given the uncertainties around COVID situation and fragile economic growth scenario.

  • January 13, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index rose 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Steel, Coal India

    Nifty Metal index rose 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Steel, Coal India
  • January 13, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The market is now completely under the control of bulls and is set to move higher. Having realised that even their relentless selling has not brought the markets down, as perhaps they expected, the FIIs are now on the backfoot. Seizing the opportunity, the exuberant retail investors assisted by the DIIs flush with funds are driving the markets up. 

    There is a positive and a negative dimension to this rally. The positive is that high quality large-caps are leading this rally. The negative is that many low-grade stocks which don't justify any investment are going up. Newbie retail investors chasing low-grade stocks will lose money.

    The results of IT majors reinforce the fact that the industry is in a multi-year expansion cycle. In Q3 Infy has done an Usain Bolt leaving others far behind.

