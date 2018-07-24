Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Britannia Industries with a target Rs 6540.
The Nifty after opening above 11,000-mark rallied sharply to hit a fresh six-month high and closed around the same level, forming bullish candle on the daily charts on Monday.
The winning of no-confidence motion by Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha and cut in GST rates for several products boosted investors' sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,718.60, up 222 points while all sectoral indices also finished in the green barring IT.
The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.1 percent but despite positive sentiment, more than 300 stocks hit 52-week lows.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stoploss of Rs 1330, target Rs 1380
Buy Voltas with a stoploss of Rs 568,, target Rs 590
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stoploss of Rs 9650,, target Rs 9900
Buy HUL with a stoploss of Rs 1675, target Rs 1740
Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company with a stoploss of Rs 368, target Rs 390
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 1980, target Rs 2040
Buy Britannia Industries with a stoploss of Rs 6360, target Rs 6540
Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss of Rs 266, target Rs 276
Buy Granules with a stoploss of Rs 93, target Rs 99
Sell PVR with a stoploss of Rs 1170, target Rs 1110
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Granules India with a stoploss of Rs 91, target Rs 100
Buy ITC with a stoploss of Rs 276, target Rs 296
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stoploss of Rs 832, target Rs 870
Buy Repco Home with a stoploss of 578, target Rs 640
Sell TVS Motor with a stoploss of 55, target Rs 515Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.