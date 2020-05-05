Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99 points gain tracking global markets.

The Sensex plunged 2,002 points to 31,715 and the Nifty fell 566 points to close at 9293.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,195.8, followed by 9,098.1. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,462.35 and 9,631.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 625

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,130, target at Rs 2000

Sell Tata Motors a stop loss of Rs 88, target at Rs 76

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 106

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 915, target at Rs 875

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 349, target at Rs 369

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,470

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 925

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 604, target of Rs 627

Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 74, target of Rs 81

Sell Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,000, target of Rs 16,200

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 323, target of Rs 346

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​