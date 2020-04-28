App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,600 and Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,350.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets extended gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds to calm investors jittery after the Franklin Templeton fiasco.

The Sensex closed the day 416 points, or 1.33 percent, higher at 31,743.08 and the Nifty settled 128 points, or 1.40 percent, up at 9,282.30.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,229.4, followed by 9,176.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,356.15 and 9,430.

Close

The Nifty Bank closed 2.52 percent higher at 20,081.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,877.66, followed by 19,674.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,254.77 and 20,428.33.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 445

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,580

Buy Piramal Enterprises a stop loss of Rs 895, target at Rs 940

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,600

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,350

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 343, target at Rs 317

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 240

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 854, target of Rs 950

Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 17,740, target of Rs 18,600

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 111, target of Rs 127

Sell Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 534, target of Rs 505

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.