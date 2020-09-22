172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-141-5868481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,775, target at Rs 1,925 and UPL with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 561.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicating a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 260

related news

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 455

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,670, target at Rs 6,500

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,885

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,510

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,775, target at Rs 1,925

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 561

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 381

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 73.4, target at Rs 66

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,235

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 793, target at Rs 825

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 710

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.