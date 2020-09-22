Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,775, target at Rs 1,925 and UPL with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 561.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicating a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 260
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 455
Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,670, target at Rs 6,500
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,885
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,510
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,775, target at Rs 1,925
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 561
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 381
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 110
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 73.4, target at Rs 66
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,235
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 793, target at Rs 825
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 710
