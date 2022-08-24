English
    Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Nirmal Bang

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on DreamFolks Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 24, 2022.

    August 24, 2022
    Nirmal Bang IPO report on DreamFolks Services


    Dreamfolks is a dominant player & is India's largest airport service aggregator platform, facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers. They facilitate access to 100% of the 54 lounges currently operational in India, and also enjoyed a market share of over 95% of all India issued credit card and debit card access to airport lounges in Fiscal 2022.


    Valuation and Outlook


    With this, At the given upper price band of issue of Rs 326, Dreamfolk is offered at PE of 30.4x FY24E EPS which we feel is attractive. We recommend subscribing to the issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:16 pm
