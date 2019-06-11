Stocks in the news: DHFL, Wipro, Zensar, Vodafone Idea, Lupin, RIL, Muthoot Capital

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

IL&FS Engineering has entered into a settelment agreement with NHAI against the arbritration award

Lupin appointed Sunil Makharia, President - Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with immediate effect.

The board is in the process of selecting the next Chief Financial Officer

Thyrocare Technologies' board meeting on June 13, to discuss the offer made by Dr. A. Velumani, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO to acquire the shareholding of the company in Nueclear Healthcare, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company

Eveready Industries - India Ratings and Research has downgraded the company's long term credit rating to 'IND BBB' from 'IND A+' and maintained it on Rating watch Negative

Zensar announces Global Partnership with NetApp and Cisco

Wipro announced the roll-out of Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW , a fully-integrated IT product suite for global airlines.

Yes Bank 's Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director Ajai Kumar resigns

Sold 2% share capital of Fortis Health in tranches

Reliance Industries is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units and coker unit of its DTA refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting from June 20, 2019

Petronet LNG informed that facilities related to expansion of Dahej LNG Terminal from 15 to 17.5 MMTPA i.e. addition of 2.5 MMTPA LNG Regasification Facilities has been commissioned and under stabilization

Muthoot Capital Services completed an assignment transaction on Rs 84.95 crore on June 07, 2019. The company has so far raised total funds of Rs 196.88 crore through securitization / direct assignment transactions during the FY 2019-20.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation sold entire stake in Aadhar Housing Finance to BCP Topco VII Pte

Care Rating has revised its rating for the long term bank facilities of Vodafone Idea to CARE A+ from CARE AA-

Bharat Financial - NCLT sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Bharat Hnandal Inclusion, Induslnd Bank Limited, Induslnd Financial Inclusion Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors

CARE Raring assigned CARE A1 to the commercial papers of the Future Consumer

SH Kelkar fixed JUne 20 as the record date for buyback

Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR, deploys L TE 900 technology to boost indoor coverage

Sterlite Technologies - the promoters removed 100% of the pledge on company's shares with immediate effect