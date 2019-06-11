App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: DHFL, Wipro, Zensar, Vodafone Idea, Lupin, RIL, Muthoot Capital

Muthoot Capital Services | DHFL | Lupin and Future Consumer are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the  stocks that are in news today:

IL&FS Engineering has entered into a settelment agreement with NHAI against the arbritration award

Lupin appointed Sunil Makharia, President - Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with immediate effect.

The board is in the process of selecting the next Chief Financial Officer

Close

Thyrocare Technologies' board meeting on June 13, to discuss the offer made by Dr. A. Velumani, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO to acquire the shareholding of the company in Nueclear Healthcare, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company

related news

Eveready Industries - India Ratings and Research has downgraded the company's long term credit rating to 'IND BBB' from 'IND A+' and maintained it on Rating watch Negative

Zensar announces Global Partnership with NetApp and Cisco

Wipro announced the roll-out of Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW , a fully-integrated IT product suite for global airlines.

Yes Bank's Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director Ajai Kumar resigns

Sold 2% share capital of Fortis Health in tranches

Reliance Industries is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units and coker unit of its DTA refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting from June 20, 2019

Petronet LNG informed that facilities related to expansion of Dahej LNG Terminal from 15 to 17.5 MMTPA i.e. addition of 2.5 MMTPA LNG Regasification Facilities has been commissioned and under stabilization

Muthoot Capital Services completed an assignment transaction on Rs 84.95 crore on June 07, 2019. The company has so far raised total funds of Rs 196.88 crore through securitization / direct assignment transactions during the FY 2019-20.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation sold entire stake in Aadhar Housing Finance to BCP Topco VII Pte

Care Rating has revised its rating for the long term bank facilities of Vodafone Idea to CARE A+ from CARE AA-

Bharat Financial - NCLT sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Bharat Hnandal Inclusion, Induslnd Bank Limited, Induslnd Financial Inclusion Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors

CARE Raring assigned CARE A1 to the commercial papers of the Future Consumer

SH Kelkar fixed JUne 20 as the record date for buyback

Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR, deploys L TE 900 technology to boost indoor coverage

Sterlite Technologies - the promoters removed 100% of the pledge on company's shares with immediate effect

Talwalkars ready to operationally launch its first club in Pune in partnership with Europe's largest club operators David Lloyd Leisure.'Talwalkars backed startup Sarva Yoga gears up for an Institutional Round
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.