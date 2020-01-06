Stocks in the news: Adani Ports, Sobha, HDFC, Force Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, BoB, Dishman Carbogen

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: ITI

Ceat - CARE Ratings re-affirmed the credit ratings of long term, short term bank facilities and commercial papers of the company

Birlasoft - Chief financial officer Rajeev Gupta of the company resigns w.e.f. March 31, 2020

Bank of Baroda to consider fund raising via issue of capital debt instruments on January 8

PNB Gilts - ICRA reaffirms credit rating as ICRA A1+ for company's commercial paper of Rs 500 crore

PVR - ICRA reaffirms rating of non-convertible debenture programme at ICRA AA-, while outlook revised from stable to positive

Ashoka Buildcon arm executes concession agreement worth Rs 1,000 crore with NHAI

Force Motors: December total auto sales up 30 percent 2,517 units versus 1,936 units, MoM

HDFC cuts retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f January 6

HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via debentures on January 7 at 7.50%

Titan Company - Q3 jewellery revenue growth at 11%, the retail growth much better at 15%. Fragrances business witnessed growth in excess of 20%

Karur Vysya Bank - Managing Director & CEO Shri P R Seshadri resigns

Manpasand Beverages appoints Dhirendra Singh as managing director w.e.f. January 3 for a period of 5 years

Vedanta board meeting on January 8 to consider issue of NCD worth Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches

NCC board approves merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries

Dishman Carbogen board meeting on January 16 to consider buyback of shares

Future Retail approves allotment of equity shares to Future Coupons and raising of long term funds

PNB Gilts - Reliance Home Finance defaults on Rs 25 crore worth of NCDs held by the company

PNB Gilts - ICRA reaffirmes credit rating of ICRA At + to Rs 500 crore commercial paper programme of company

MSTC - Agreement for E-commerce Services has been entered into by Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India with company

Texmaco Rail & Engineering - NCLT disposed of an application filed by Veekay General

IRB INfra - gets NOC from NHAI for transfer of 9 BOT assets to IRB Infrastructure Trust and subsequent investment by GIC affiliates for 49% stake in the Trust

Jump Network launches its first ''JUMPNET Public WiFi'' service in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra

KPI Global commissions additional 1.20 MW solar power project w.e.f. November 29 at Bharuch under captive power producer category

Adani Ports intends to acquire 75% stake of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL) from the existing shareholders of KPCL

Sobha - Q3FY20 (October-December) sales volume up 17% and sales value up 4 percent, YoY

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies - CARE upgraded rating of long term bank facilities of the company from CARE BBB; Negative to CARE BBB; Stable

Dixon Technologies partners with SAMSUNG for manufacturing of LED TVs

Allahabad Bank receives capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore from the Government of India

Indian Overseas Bank receives Rs 4,360 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares

Reliance Capital delayed the interest / principal payment with regards to NCDs due on January 2, 2020

Automotive Stampings - CRISIL revises long term borrowings rating to CRISIL BBB-/Stable from CRISIL BBB/Negative and short term borrowings rating from CRISIL A3+ to CRISIL A3

J Kumar Infraprojects - India Rating & Research affirms long-term issuer rating at IND A+

Dr Reddy's gets shareholder's nod for amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings into company - PTI