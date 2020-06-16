App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell BHEL; target of Rs 22: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on BHEL has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22 in its research report dated June 14, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on BHEL


BHEL’s 4QFY20 earnings were disappointing as revenue plunged 51% YoY while FY20 revenue declined 29% YoY. Operating performance was below expectations with EBITDA loss. BHEL’s management has refrained from providing any revenue guidance for FY21 due to the economic slowdown and as it is reviewing the COVID led impact. The company is yet to show any significant improvement on pending receivables, with net debtors slightly reducing from INR386b in FY19 to INR365b in FY20. Working capital as % of sales further declined from 63% of sales in FY19 to 99% of sales in FY20. We have cut our FY21E/FY22E earnings estimates by 46%/17% to account for the poor execution and weak ordering environment. While orders are few to come by, the pricing environment remains highly competitive, limiting scope for margin expansion. We expect the company’s recent expression of diversification to materialize with a certain time lag owing to the subdued economic environment.



Outlook


We downgrade our rating to Sell with a TP of INR22, as any visible sign of improvement is still some time away.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #BHEL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.